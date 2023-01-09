HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player won a million dollars from a scratchers ticket. The “100X The Money” Scratchers ticket was sold at the FastLane in Holts Summit, Missouri. The prize was claimed at the lottery’s regional office in Jefferson City.

The “100X The Money” game costs $10 to play and has prizes up to $1 million. The chances of winning are pretty good at 1 in 3.27, including $10 prizes. There are still many unclaimed prizes left in this game.

The Missouri Lottery was created in 1984 with the passage of a constitutional amendment. Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto, Show Me Cash, and Pick 3 are some of the most popular games that the Missouri Lottery has to offer. Proceeds from the Missouri Lottery are used to fund public education in the state.