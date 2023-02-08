MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. — A player scratching a Missouri Lottery ticket revealed a $50,000 prize. The $300 Million Cash Explosion ticket was purchased at the Moscow Mills Corner Store. The player claimed the prize at the St. Louis regional office on January 26.

The $300 Million Cash Explosion game costs $30 to play and has a top prize of $10 million. It started in 2018 and there is still a ticket worth $1 million out there. Thousands of prizes ranging from $30 to $50,000 remain.

The game officially ends on April 8, 2023. The third and final second-chance drawing for the game will award a $1 million prize, as well as two $10,000 prizes and five prizes of $1,000.