LINN COUNTY, Mo. – A lunch break visit to a local convenience store netted a scratchers player in rural Missouri a $5 million prize.

County Line Convenience, located in Marceline in Linn County, sold the winning Millionaire Blowout scratchers ticket.

“I thought I won $1,000 on the first line,” the winner said.

The winner said they’ll use some of the prize money for a big summer vacation.

Launched in January 2022, Millionaire Blowout is a $50 game, with over $148 million in unclaimed prizes. Players have won over $199 million in this scratchers game, including three top prizes of $5 million, 12 prizes of $1 million, and 30 $50,000 prizes.

There is one $5 million prize remaining in the game.