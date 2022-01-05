Missouri scratchers player wins $7 million from grocery store ticket

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Someone won seven million dollars after buying a scratchers ticket at a grocery store in Columbia, Missouri. The “$7,000,000 Mega Money” game costs $30 to play and there are still over $18.8 million in unclaimed prizes.

The winner claimed the top prize at the Missouri Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City on December 23. They probably had a very merry Christmas.

The chances of winning this game are one in 2.65. Those chances are slightly better than most Missouri Lottery scratcher games. Unfortunately, there are no more prizes over $25,000 available.