Missouri Secretary of State warns that scammers often ask for gift cards as payment

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Beware of anyone who asks you to pay for something with a gift card. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has renewed the warning after the Business Services Division in his office received several complaints.

The Secretary of State’s office says that some Missourians have misdialed the office’s toll-free number. They have been asked to pay for services using Walmart gift cards.

“We will never ask you to pay by using a gift card,” Ashcroft writes. “We have multiple forms of payment that our staff will direct you to use, including our e-payment system or by mail. Our fee schedule and any convenience fees are available on our website.”

For years, scammers have encouraged consumers to send money through legitimate businesses like Western Union and Moneygram. Recently, they have turned to gift cards as the latest method to collect cash from victims in difficult-to-trace transactions.

Scammers convince victims to buy gift cards and then ask for the numbers on the back, so they can steal the money loaded on the cards, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The Business Services Division may be reached by calling (866) 223-6535 or emailing corporations@sos.mo.gov. The fee schedule and any convenience fees may be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News