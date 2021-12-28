Missouri seeks help recovering from deadly tornadoes

Missouri Governor Mike Parson surveys a house that was destroyed by a powerful tornado during a ground tour in Defiance, Missouri on Sunday, December 12, 2021. A tornado hit the small town west of St. Louis on Friday, December 10, 2021, destroying 25 homes and killing one. (Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is asking for federal assistance in recovering from a deadly tornado and multistate stormfront that hit this month.

Parson on Tuesday requested FEMA declare the tornado a major disaster. If granted, the designation will allow seven southern Missouri counties to access federal assistance repairing damaged buildings and other infrastructure.

The Dec. 10 tornado killed at least two people in Missouri. The same storm system also generated tornadoes that killed dozens of people in four other states with the worst damage in Kentucky.