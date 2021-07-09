Missouri sees 33 percent rise in motorcycle deaths in 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri State Highway Patrol reports show an increase in speeding and motorcycle deaths during the first half of 2021.

This year, over 450 people have died in vehicle crashes, with motorcyclist deaths rising 33 percent from last year.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, speeding is the leading cause of these accidents, followed by distraction, impairment, and choosing not to wear a seatbelt or motorcycle helmet.

In the last year, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers reported a 9 percent increase in drivers traveling more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.

“The increase in motorcycle fatalities is very concerning, but so are the overall trends,” said Missouri Department of Transportation’s Assistant State Highway and Traffic Engineer Jon Nelson. “We see the same behaviors coming into play over and over again, and the reality is, these crashes don’t have to happen. You can take these simple steps to keep yourself and your passengers safe: wear a seat belt or motorcycle helmet, put your phone down, and slow down.”