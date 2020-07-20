Missouri sees drop in new cases and deaths; hospitalizations not reported due to White House directive

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri is reporting fewer new COVID cases and deaths Monday and the case fatality rate continues trending downward. However, a more thorough examination of the state’s progress in the fight against the coronavirus cannot be completed due to a recent order on data collection from the White House.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 33,624 cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 530 positive cases from the day before—and 1,132 subsequent deaths. That’s a case fatality rate of 3.37 percent.

The majority of cases are for individuals 44 years of age and younger.

As of July 15, the state has not released the number of individuals hospitalized for COVID. The Missouri Hospital Association and the state have been unable to access that information because of a White House directive on data measurement and reporting. The hospitalization report will resume once the state has access to said data. The state is collecting what it calls “interim data” in the meantime.

Please note, due to an abrupt change in data measures and the reporting platform issued by the White House on Monday, July 13, and effective Wednesday, July 15, Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) and the State of Missouri will be unable to access critical hospitalization data during the transition. While we are working to collect interim data, situational awareness will be limited. We will resume producing the daily hospitalization snapshot as soon as the data feeds are fully restored. Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard

Not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday have occurred in the last 24 hours.

Missouri has administered 571,912 PCR tests for COVID-19 and 94.3 percent of patients have tested negative. The number of people tested in the last 24 hours is not immediately known.

Additionally, the state health department is reporting positive cases are up 2.8 percent over the last 7 days.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411 (24 hours a day).

As of July 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 3,761,362 cases of COVID-19 and 140,157 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national case fatality rate of 3.73 percent.