Missouri sees highest gas price to start August since 2014

ST. LOUIS– Increased demand for gas and higher crude oil prices helped contribute to Missouri seeing is highest prices at the pump to begin August since 2014.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.87. In 2014, it was $3.30 a gallon.

The average price in the state has gone up about two cents from a week ago and 98 cents from this time last year.

According to the Energy Information Administration, the demand for gas in the United States jumped last week, increasing 5%. It is at its second-highest mark of 2021. Midwest refinery utilization also saw a minor decrease from the week prior.