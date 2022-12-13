JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri hunters harvested more than 16,000 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer season, which ended Sunday.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, hunters harvested around 7% more deer this year compared to last year’s antlerless firearms season, which led to 15,019 deer harvested. This year’s season ran from Dec. 3-11.

The top harvest counties were Callaway with 451 deer harvested, Pike with 412, and Macon with 348. For harvest summaries from past years, click here.

For deer hunters with permits, the alternative methods portion runs Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023. After that, the archery season runs through Jan. 15, 2023.