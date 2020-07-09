Missouri sees new single-day record for reported COVID cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – For the second time this week, Missouri has set a record for new cases of COVID-19.

At present, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has recorded 25,999 cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 795 positive cases from the day before—and 1,051 subsequent deaths. That’s a mortality rate of 4.04 percent.

Not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday have occurred in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 454,825 Missourians have received PCR tests for COVID-19 and 94.5 percent have tested negative. The number of people tested in the last 24 hours is not immediately known.

Additionally, the state health department is reporting positive cases are up 8.4 percent over the last 7 days.

The state is reporting 811 hospitalizations for COVID-19 as of July 6. This number is subject to a 72-hour delay to ensure that the data are accurate and complete.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411 (24 hours a day).

As of July 9, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 3,047,671 cases of COVID-19 and 132,056 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national mortality rate of 4.33 percent.