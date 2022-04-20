ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The state of Missouri is recognizing eight schools for outstanding academic achievement while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students. The state’s Gold Star Schools program aligns with the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education. They use the same criteria for nominations.

“Congratulations to the students, teachers, and staff members of each of these schools for earning this recognition,” writes Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Margie Vandeven. “These schools exemplify what it takes to prepare students for success in school and in life while working hard to meet the needs of each individual child.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes schools that make significant progress in closing the achievement gap. It sets a standard of excellence for all schools. Missouri may nominate up to eight schools for the national Blue Ribbon Award.

Missouri’s 2022 Gold Star Schools:

Blair Oaks Elementary School, Blair Oaks R-II School District

Chapel Lakes Elementary School, Blue Springs R-IV School District

Dewey Elementary School, Chillicothe R-II School District

Epic Elementary School, Liberty 53 School District

Eugene Field Elementary School, Webb City R-VII School District

Kirkwood Senior High School, Kirkwood R-VII School District

Matthews Elementary School, New Madrid Co. R-I School District

Nixa High School, Nixa Public Schools