ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is facing political pushback, including calls to resign from some Missouri state lawmakers, after a tragic situation involving a teenage girl over the weekend.

Janae Edmondson, 17, was in town for a volleyball tournament. While walking to her hotel with family, she was struck by a driver who was out on bond, but violated court orders. Both of Edmondson’s legs have been amputated since the collision, and she remains hospitalized in critical condition on Wednesday.

Days after the collision, several Missouri state lawmakers have condemned Gardner’s response to the situation.

Sen. Caleb Rowden (R-19th District), President Pro Tem of the Missouri Senate, weighed in via Twitter on Wednesday morning and called on Gardner to resign from her office.

“Kim Gardner is incompetent and grossly unfit to hold her office,” said Rowden, quote tweeting a STLToday.com story. “She should resign or I will systematically and aggressively work with my colleagues in the #MOLeg to ensure her incompetence isn’t putting more lives in danger. The people of #STL deserve better and Missouri deserves better.”

Rep. Raychel Proudie (D-District 73), who represents parts of north St. Louis County, has also been vocal about the tragedy. She referenced a statement Wednesday morning via Twitter from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office and said it’s not enough.

“EVERY. SINGLE. WORD of this statement should have been about Janae Edmondson– instead,” said Proudie, quote-tweeting the statement. “Half of it is political BS. Her TN family has neither any idea of or a damn thing to do with. The Circuit Attorney’s Office did better to have said nothing. Lord, have mercy.”

This statement from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office was released Tuesday:

“A young girl’s life was tragically changed because of the inexcusable behavior of a young man. Our hearts go out to the victim and her family for this unspeakable tragedy that will undoubtedly have a lasting impact not only on her, but her family and loved ones. It’s unfortunate that there are those who choose to twist the facts to take advantage of this situation for their own selfish motives. This is not the time for finger pointing, it’s time to support this family, and ensure that justice is served.”

“This crime was as preventable as it is tragic. While this tragedy may serve as a turning point in the efforts to strengthen public safety, it only highlights the lingering issues that have gone unaddressed for far too long. We need immediate action. These issues are not new, and solving them requires all of us stepping up and coming together as one metro to develop a regional strategy to reduce crime and strengthen public safety. The ongoing failures of the Circuit Attorney’s office – with regard to the individual involved in this case as well as a litany of other cases that have not been brought to justice – are unforgivable,” states Greater St. Louis, Inc. CEO Jason Hall.

The man accused in the crash, 21-year-old Daniel Riley was out on bond from a 2020 armed robbery case. He was granted a personal recognizance bond last August on conditions of GPS monitoring and house arrest. Court records show he violated house arrest dozens of times leading up to the crash.

The crash adds to many waves of criticism and challenges facing Gardner’s office. She was previously disciplined last year amid allegations of concealing evidence in a high-profile case. Former Attorney General Eric Schmitt also accused her of concealing evidence in efforts to vacate the conviction of Lamar Johnson.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is also calling for justice for Edmondson’s family.

“It’s a serious crime, and you see what price that young lady paid for it, she’s going to lose both her legs,” Parson said. “Unfortunately, when people hear those stories in our state, it’s never a good day for the state of Missouri as a whole, yet alone the St. Louis region. People will have to be held accountable. We are going to have to go back to those days when repeat offenders and violent offenders are taken off the streets of our state.”