Missouri Senate Minority Leader believes more testing needed to safely reopen Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – When lawmakers returned to the Missouri Capitol this week they were greeted with signs asking visitors to follow social distancing guidelines. One sign outside the Capitol reads, “ Please maintain 6 feet distancing.”

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Kansas City) says there have been instances where social distancing guidelines have not been followed inside the Capitol.

“We are traveling from our communities, we are co-mingling in confined spaces with people over groups of 10 and it just seems like it’s not a great recipe for success for people’s health and safety,” said Rizzo.

He believes anyone entering the Capitol should be tested for COVID-19 in an effort to prevent the spread of the illness. Visitors currently have their temperature taken and are asked a series of questions related to whether they’ve been in contact with anyone with COVID-19.

“We should’ve all been able to be tested as well as every business owner should be able to have that ability to do that too,” said Rizzo. He went to say the average worker should have access to testing so they don’t return to work and infect others. “The key to reopening Missouri is through testing, period.”

Gov. Mike Parson announced on Tuesday the state now the capacity to test 50,000 Missourians each week. As of Wednesday morning the state reported 77,037 Missourians have been tested. The state reported 7,303 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 with 314 deaths related to the coronavirus.