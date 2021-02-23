Missouri Senate OKs bill to limit COVID-19 lawsuits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators have passed a bill to shield hospitals, manufacturers and other businesses from lawsuits over alleged wrongdoing during the pandemic.

The GOP-led Senate voted 20-13 in favor of the bill. The measure now goes to the House for consideration.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson has been pushing lawmakers to pass legislation protecting businesses from lawsuits related to COVID-19.

Supporters say businesses shouldn’t be punished for trying to help during the pandemic. But critics say the measure primarily helps big businesses and would limit people’s access to the courts.