Missouri Senate OKs compromise crime bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri bill would allow judges to try children as adults for certain crimes. Senators advanced the proposal Thursday.

Lawmakers disagreed on whether to give judges the discretion to try children as young as 12 as adults for felonies.

Instead, they proposed allowing that for children as young as 14 and keeping minors separate from adults in prison.

The bill also would temporarily lift a requirement that St. Louis police live in the city. The goal is to boost police recruitment.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson called for the changes in response to an uptick in violence in the state’s cities.