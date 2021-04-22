Missouri Senate panel rejects voter-approved Medicaid expansion funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri Senate budget committee has voted against funding Medicaid expansion.

The budget panel voted 7-7 Wednesday on a Republican-sponsored proposal that would have set money aside to pay for the program. The tied vote meant the proposal failed.

Missouri voters last year amended the state Constitution to extend government health care to thousands more low-income adults.

But now the Republican-led Legislature is arguing over whether to pay for it. The leader of the budget committee says it’s now up to the full Senate to make a final decision on funding for the program.