Missouri Senate passes expanded adult scholarship program

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

shot of graduation hats during commencement success graduates of the university, Concept education congratulation. Graduation Ceremony ,Congratulated the graduates in University.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Senate has passed legislation expanding a scholarship program for adults seeking to finish their college degrees or complete new certifications.

The Fast Track grant program was due to expire later this year but would be extended for seven more years under a bill approved Thursday.

The scholarships also would be expanded to people in apprenticeship or training programs. And the bill would repeal a provision converting the grants to loans if recipients don’t get a job and remain in Missouri.

The legislation now goes to the House for consideration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News