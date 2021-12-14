Missouri Senate race: Here’s who is running

ST. LOUIS – Several republicans and democrats are running for Roy Blunt’s U.S. Senate seat.
Missouri’s senior Republican senator announced in March that he is not seeking another term in 2022. Blunt, 71, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010. He also has served as Missouri’s Secretary of State from 1985-1993, as well as a U.S. Representative for Missouri’s 7th congressional district in 1996.
The U.S. Senate election will be held Nov. 8, 2022, and below are those vying for Blunt’s seat:
Republicans
- Dave Schatz
- Billy Long
- Vicky Hartzler
- Mark McCloskey
- Eric Schmitt
- Eric Greitens
- John Brinkmann
- Rik Combs
- Jeremy Gundel
- Deshon Porter
Democrats
- Scott Sifton
- Lucas Kunce
- Spencer Toder
- Timothy Shepard
- Jewel Kelly
- Gena Ross