Missouri Senate votes to ban police chokeholds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A bill to ban police chokeholds has passed the Missouri Senate. Senators voted 30-4 in favor of the measure.

The bill also would allow Kansas City police to live up to 30 miles outside of the city’s limits in Missouri.

Democratic Sen. Brian Williams says he doesn’t like everything in the bill. But the University City lawmaker says it represents progress on police accountability and will save Black lives.

The bill’s passage came the same day the trial began against a former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck until he stopped breathing.