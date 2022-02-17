Missouri senator proposes bill to allow exemptions for COVID-19 requirements

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

ST. LOUIS – A Missouri state senator has proposed legislation that would allow exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) proposed Senate Bill 1150 that would exempt people from getting the COVID vaccine if they object due to religious, moral, and philosophical reasons.

According to The Associated Press, Americans have been trying to get religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine mandates despite religious leaders’ efforts in defending the vaccine.

SB 1150 summary states, “It shall be unlawful for any entity or person, directly or indirectly, to require any other person to receive a medication, vaccination, or injection, the use of which has not been fully authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is allowed under an emergency use authorization, or is undergoing safety trials, if the person objects on the basis of religious beliefs, moral convictions, or philosophical reasons.

“No entity or person shall harass, intimidate, or administer any punitive action against a person who objects to such medication, vaccination, or injection based on such beliefs, convictions, or reasons.

“Any person who has been harassed or intimidated or against whom a punitive action has been taken or threatened to be taken in violation of this act shall have a private cause of action, as described in the act, and the Attorney General shall have the authority to bring a cause of action to enforce the provisions of this act”

This bill is similar to House Bill 1710.