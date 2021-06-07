Missouri set to be final state to adopt medication database

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is set to be the last state to adopt a statewide prescription drug database to flag possible opioid misuse.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson plans to sign the bill into law Monday. The bill will enable a statewide database to provide doctors and pharmacists with a patient’s prescription history.
The goal is to help medical professionals track if patients are getting more pain killers or other potentially addictive medications than they should so they can provide substance abuse treatment.
Missouri lawmakers have struggled to pass the program for years over primarily Republican concerns about patient privacy.