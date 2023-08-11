Open sign hanging front of cafe or restaurant. Sign with wording Welcome customer. Business service and food concept.

In 2021, the IRS received a whopping 5.4 million business applications—an all-time high since the U.S. government began tracking this data in 2004. The year with the second-highest number of new business applications? 2020. Today, small businesses employ nearly half of the nation’s workers, according to a Chamber of Commerce report.

It’s fair to say that the past few years have been banner years for small businesses, but what about regional differences? The business climate in a small town in Texas is likely not the same as a small town in Connecticut. The Chamber of Commerce report found that the Midwest was the most business-friendly region, thanks to the relatively low cost of living, well-educated workforce, and regulations lowering taxes and easing zoning restrictions for businesses.

Of course, the East and West coasts also have plenty to offer, from California’s Silicon Valley and Hollywood studios to New York’s financial hub to Massachusetts’ prominence in the aerospace, defense, and information technology industries. A few states—including Delaware, Wyoming, and Nevada—even allow you to incorporate your business within their borders without ever setting foot there.

For even more specific data, let’s take it a step further by analyzing counties. Are certain counties more friendly to small businesses than others? To pinpoint the areas where small businesses abound, altLINE used Census Bureau data to find the counties in Missouri with the highest concentration of small businesses in 2021, calculated as small establishments per 1,000 residents. Small establishments are defined as those with fewer than 500 employees. Counties with fewer than 1,000 residents were excluded from the analysis, as well as counties for which the Census Bureau didn’t have population estimates.

Another important factor to consider: States where nonresidents are allowed to incorporate businesses will also have a higher ratio of small businesses to residents since not all small businesses are actually operated by people living in that state.

Taking a close look at the type of counties that topped the list in each state also reveals some interesting trends. World-class vacation destinations are well represented on the lists of each state, perhaps because tourists are looking to get a sense of how the locals live through small businesses like restaurants, bakeries, bars, and boutiques.

While the top counties in each state do include a few major cities, less populated counties with smaller towns are much more common. Although most of the nation’s small businesses are located in major metropolitan areas, those that are located in rural areas tend to be more stable—possibly due to loyalty from local residents or the absence of competition from large corporations.

Keep reading to discover the counties in Missouri with the highest concentration of small businesses, and see how it compares across 50 states. It just might give you inspiration for your next endeavor.

This story features data reporting by Paxtyn Merten, writing by Annalise Mantz, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.

Scott Sanders // Shutterstock

#50. Reynolds County

– Total small business establishments: 133 (21.9 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 98.5%

– 2021 population: 6,082

Canva

#49. Lafayette County

– Total small business establishments: 719 (21.9 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%

– 2021 population: 32,832

Canva

#48. Harrison County

– Total small business establishments: 179 (21.9 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 98.9%

– 2021 population: 8,170

e.backlund // Shutterstock

#47. Adair County

– Total small business establishments: 560 (22.2 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%

– 2021 population: 25,179

Canva

#46. Stone County

– Total small business establishments: 712 (22.5 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%

– 2021 population: 31,605

Peek Creative Collective // Shutterstock

#45. Jasper County

– Total small business establishments: 2,795 (22.7 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%

– 2021 population: 123,325

Canva

#44. Macon County

– Total small business establishments: 345 (22.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.1%

– 2021 population: 15,167

Canva

#43. Phelps County

– Total small business establishments: 1,030 (22.9 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%

– 2021 population: 44,949

Canva

#42. Nodaway County

– Total small business establishments: 481 (22.9 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.4%

– 2021 population: 20,984

APN Photography // Shutterstock

#41. Cooper County

– Total small business establishments: 383 (23.0 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%

– 2021 population: 16,672

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#40. Stoddard County

– Total small business establishments: 659 (23.1 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 98.9%

– 2021 population: 28,482

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#39. Platte County

– Total small business establishments: 2,532 (23.3 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%

– 2021 population: 108,720

APN Photography // Shutterstock

#38. Grundy County

– Total small business establishments: 229 (23.5 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%

– 2021 population: 9,761

Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#37. Dunklin County

– Total small business establishments: 657 (23.7 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%

– 2021 population: 27,751

Canva

#36. Pettis County

– Total small business establishments: 1,026 (23.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%

– 2021 population: 43,206

Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock

#35. Carroll County

– Total small business establishments: 200 (23.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.0%

– 2021 population: 8,403

Canva

#34. Vernon County

– Total small business establishments: 478 (24.4 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%

– 2021 population: 19,605

Canva

#33. Butler County

– Total small business establishments: 1,032 (24.5 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%

– 2021 population: 42,150

APN Photography // Shutterstock

#32. Buchanan County

– Total small business establishments: 2,058 (24.6 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%

– 2021 population: 83,655

Canva

#31. Morgan County

– Total small business establishments: 527 (24.6 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%

– 2021 population: 21,417

Canva

#30. Boone County

– Total small business establishments: 4,602 (24.7 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%

– 2021 population: 186,075

Patrick Jennings // Shutterstock

#29. Linn County

– Total small business establishments: 294 (24.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%

– 2021 population: 11,843

Canva

#28. Worth County

– Total small business establishments: 49 (24.9 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%

– 2021 population: 1,969

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#27. New Madrid County

– Total small business establishments: 406 (25.3 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%

– 2021 population: 16,024

Jon Kraft // Shutterstock

#25. Jackson County

– Total small business establishments: 18,194 (25.4 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%

– 2021 population: 717,616

Canva

#25. Knox County

– Total small business establishments: 96 (25.4 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.0%

– 2021 population: 3,787

karen_zelle_photography // Shutterstock

#24. Franklin County

– Total small business establishments: 2,672 (25.4 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%

– 2021 population: 105,328

HMBSoFL Photography // Shutterstock

#23. Henry County

– Total small business establishments: 573 (25.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%

– 2021 population: 22,221

Canva

#22. Chariton County

– Total small business establishments: 193 (26.2 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.0%

– 2021 population: 7,361

Canva

#21. Perry County

– Total small business establishments: 501 (26.4 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%

– 2021 population: 18,956

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#20. Scott County

– Total small business establishments: 1,016 (26.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%

– 2021 population: 37,856

Chrysa Rene Snow // Shutterstock

#19. Gasconade County

– Total small business establishments: 399 (27.0 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%

– 2021 population: 14,791

Canva

#18. Shelby County

– Total small business establishments: 161 (27.0 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 97.6%

– 2021 population: 5,957

Danita Delimont // Shutterstock

#17. Carter County

– Total small business establishments: 145 (27.2 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 98.0%

– 2021 population: 5,339

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#16. Ripley County

– Total small business establishments: 293 (27.6 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%

– 2021 population: 10,619

Canva

#15. Howell County

– Total small business establishments: 1,112 (27.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%

– 2021 population: 39,980

Canva

#14. Livingston County

– Total small business establishments: 396 (27.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%

– 2021 population: 14,223

btmagee93 // Shutterstock

#13. Scotland County

– Total small business establishments: 131 (28.0 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.2%

– 2021 population: 4,679

Canva

#12. Greene County

– Total small business establishments: 8,529 (28.3 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%

– 2021 population: 301,118

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#10. Cape Girardeau County

– Total small business establishments: 2,338 (28.5 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%

– 2021 population: 82,147

Canva

#10. Miller County

– Total small business establishments: 710 (28.5 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%

– 2021 population: 24,943

Canva

#8. Cole County

– Total small business establishments: 2,194 (28.6 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%

– 2021 population: 76,631

Photos BrianScantlebury // Shutterstock

#8. Marion County

– Total small business establishments: 816 (28.6 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%

– 2021 population: 28,502

Canva

#7. Gentry County

– Total small business establishments: 183 (29.7 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 98.9%

– 2021 population: 6,169

RellMade // Shutterstock

#6. St. Louis County

– Total small business establishments: 30,715 (30.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%

– 2021 population: 998,227

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#5. St. Louis

– Total small business establishments: 9,328 (31.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%

– 2021 population: 293,562

Canva

#4. Holt County

– Total small business establishments: 136 (32.1 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%

– 2021 population: 4,241

Lisa Fitzthum Photography // Shutterstock

#3. Camden County

– Total small business establishments: 1,470 (33.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%

– 2021 population: 43,527

Lilith Munck // Shutterstock

#2. Taney County

– Total small business establishments: 1,904 (33.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%

– 2021 population: 56,334

Canva

#1. Atchison County

– Total small business establishments: 180 (34.4 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.4%

– 2021 population: 5,227

This story originally appeared on altLINE and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.