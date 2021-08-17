Missouri soldier goes missing while kayaking on the Gasconade River

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – The US Army is asking the public to help find a soldier. Specialist Joshua J. Morrison’s last known location was kayaking on the Gasconade River near Ruby’s Landing River Resort in Waynesville, Missouri. They did not elaborate on when he went missing.

First responders at the Army base and Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are working with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department to help find Morrison. The Waynesville Fire Department is also helping with a search and rescue operation along the river.

If you have seen Specialist Morrison please call the police at 573-596-6141.