Missouri solicits public feedback on management of black bear population

ST. LOUIS – We all remember Bruno the bear and his journey that we could track online as he traveled around Missouri and Illinois. But come this time next year, bears like Bruno may be hunted.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is taking public comments from October 16 through November 14 on its website.

The Missouri Department of Conservation estimates the black bear population is somewhere between 540 and 840 bears spread throughout two-thirds of the state and growing by at least 9 percent each year.