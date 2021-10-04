Missouri solider surprises mom with early homecoming

The American Flag waves on September 17, 2005, at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS– A Bonne Terre mother got quite the shock the other day when her soldier son surprised her by coming home early from military leave.

KHMO is reporting the soldier’s brother explained what he captured on video in the post, “My brother came home from the military, and my mom wasn’t expecting him home yet. We surprised her by having him wat at her house when she got home.”

The video is only 47 seconds and it starts with the soldier sitting on the couch in his uniform. You see the door open and he says, “Hi mom.”

The mother says, “Oh my gosh,” and the two hug. She then turns to the rest of her family and says you were all in on it.

She then says, you guys got me so good.

You can watch the video here.