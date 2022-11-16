ST. LOUIS – A Missouri institution will be featured in a television series that takes a deep look at American universities and colleges, told from the perspective of their student bodies.

Joplin’s Missouri Southern State University is included in the sixth season of The College Tour. The show has been praised for becoming an available source for families worldwide to gain access to data about higher education without the burdens of logistical limitations, or travel costs.

“We have so many incredible students this season, all showcasing just how diverse and individualized the college experience truly is,” Co-creator and The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan shared. “It is a great reminder to the viewer that everyone’s path looks different, and that it’s also never too late to pursue higher education.”

The College Tour is now available through Amazon Freevee, Amazon Prime Video, The College Tour mobile app, and the show’s website.