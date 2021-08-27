State spending millions to bring specialized treatment for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS, Mo – The state of Missouri is spending $15 million to bring monoclonal antibody treatment to high-risk COVID-19 patients across the state.

The treatment is coming through SLSCO, a contracting company based in Texas, and treatments have already began.

The FDA website states, “monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses.”

Plans also include staffing, equipment, and supplies for the establishment of infusion stations across the state.

Governor Mike Parsons states, “It is our hope that these infusion centers will help relieve hospital strain and health care worker fatigue as we move forward with our efforts to get more Missourians vaccinated.”

