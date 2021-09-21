Missouri squirrel hunters busted for a massive harvest

ELLINGTON, Mo. – A tipster told Missouri Department of Conservation agents about a group of hunters that killed nearly 500 squirrels in and around the Current River Conservation Area. The 16 hunters will be headed to court to face a judge about harvesting 151 squirrels over the limit.

The squirrel hunters were not from the area. But, over two days they harvested 471 squirrels. Missouri regulations allow no more than 20 squirrels over two days. All game must also be separate and identifiable to each hunter.

A picture of the bust posted to Facebook shows piles of hairless squirrels. The bodies look like they have been charred by a fire. It is not yet clear with the hunters were going to do with their catch.

The hunters were all cited for possession for having the over-limit amount of squirrels and warnings were issued for failure to keep wildlife separate and identifiable.

If you see a possible violation of the Wildlife Code of Missouri, please contact your local conservation agent or Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392-1111.