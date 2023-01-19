ROLLA, Mo. – One Missouri S&T graduate recently appeared on an episode of ABC’s “Shark Tank” and even earned an offer to purchase a percentage of his company.

MT Strickland, an alumnus of S&T’s electrical engineering program, represented the Metric Mate company on the episode. Metric Mate allows users to measure and analyze several aspects of their workouts.

Strickland, the company’s CEO, was joined by business partners, Braxton Davis and Ecleamus Ricks Jr. He began his team’s pitch by noting they were seeking $100,000 for 5% of the company.

In the Shark Tank episode, Mark Cuban used Metric Mate’s patented technology before Kevin O’Leary, one of the show’s “sharks,” made an offer. The offer was for $100,000 to purchase 25% of the company.

After multiple counter-offers, no deal was made. Strickland tells Missouri S&T that his team has no regrets. The group was opposed to the deal due to the progress they already made in terms of patents, intellectual property and software.

New episodes of “Shark Tank” air every Friday at 7 p.m. CT on your local ABC provider.