Missouri State Capitol dome, Governor’s Mansion lit purple to recognize National Adoption Month

Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Saturday the Missouri State Capitol dome and Governor’s Mansion will be lit purple this weekend to recognize National Adoption Month.

Parson said the color purple represents the 1,579 Missouri children and youth in foster care who are looking for a forever family.

“Most Missourians can’t imagine growing up and spending their adult life without their family,” Parson said. “Every child deserves a family of their own to provide the love, support, and strong foundation they need.”

