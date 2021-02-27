Missouri State expects fall semester to be ‘close to normal’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Missouri State University President Clif Smart says he anticipates an August start to the new school year that will be as close to normal.

He says the university has learned a lot of lessons from the pandemic and created changes that will remain.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Smart said at a Board of Governors meeting that some institutions assume they are going to still be in the middle of a pandemic and intend to have a transition or hybrid approach.

Others assume they will be mostly through the pandemic and back to a more normal distribution of classes, fewer capacity restrictions, and more events. Smart said he’s squarely in the second camp.