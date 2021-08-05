Missouri State Fair 2021: A complete guide to concerts, exhibits, tickets and more

SEDALIA, Mo. — After COVID-19 limited the annual event, the Missouri State Fair is back this August at the state fairgrounds in Sedalia.

This year, the theme is Our Missouri Celebration as the state celebrates its 200th birthday with special bicentennial exhibits, entertainment and more.

The Missouri State Fair runs from August 12-22. The fairgrounds will be open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., but the box office doesn’t open until 9 a.m.

Events, concerts and exhibits will all also have various times. Most exhibit buildings, for example, don’t open until 9 a.m., and the midway doesn’t open until 11 a.m. or noon, depending on the day.

If you’re planning to travel to Sedalia for the state fair, make sure you’re prepared.

Tickets

If you buy tickets to the state fair and/or carnival early, you’ll save. Up until Aug. 11, adults can get daily fair admission at $10, saving $2.

You can purchase tickets in person at the Missouri State Fair Box Office, Break Time Convenience Stores and Orscheln Farm & Home Stores.

After Aug. 11, regular single-day gate admission is $12 for adults, $8 for those 60 and older, $3 for kids 6-12 and free for kids 5 and younger.

It’s also important to note that Grandstand concert/event tickets do not include fair admission. See the Grandstand section below for more information on concert tickets.

There are several special ticket deals going on during the Missouri State Fair. These deals can’t be combined with other promotions or coupons. Here are some of the best ones:

Thursday, Aug. 12 is Family Value Day where everyone 13 and older gets $4 fair admission and kids 6-12 get in for $2.

Saturday, Aug. 14 is Law Enforcement/Firefighter Appreciation Day. There’s free gate admission for law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs/paramedics with appropriate I.D. and $1 gate admission for immediate family members.

Sunday, Aug. 15 is Military Appreciation Day. There’s free gate admission for active military, veterans and delayed entry recruits with appropriate I.D. and $1 gate admission for immediate family members.

Tickets are just $5 after 5 p.m. from Aug. 15-19 (Sunday – Thursday)

Aug. 19 is Throwback Thursday with $5 gate admission all day for everyone 13 and older. Kids 12 and younger are all free.

Sunday, Aug 22 is Half Price Day with gate admission at $6 for everyone 13 and older. Kids ages 6-12 are just $1.

Parking and Camping

Single-day parking for the general public is free at the Missouri State Fair. If you want to upgrade to VIP parking, it’s $5 per day.

There are four entrances to the fairgrounds and three lots for general public parking.

Centennial Gate entrance – Highway 65

Main Gate entrance – 16th Street

Gate 11 entrance – Highway 65

Gate 6 entrance – Clarendon Road

Check out the fairgrounds map to find a gate and parking lot.

There’s a 60-acre camping site on the west side of the fairgrounds. The unreserved spot rental is $35 per day (per vehicle/tent), and it’s all first-come, first-serve. Find more details on camping at the Missouri State Fair here.

Grandstand concerts and events

From country to R&B and old school rock ‘n’ roll, there will be a little bit of everything at the Missouri State Fair.

Newly announced, The Beach Boys and John Stamos will perform together on the Grandstand.

Fans of the TV show “Full House” might remember Stamos and members of The Beach Boys appeared in an episode together in 1988. Stamos and The Beach Boys have been collaborating for over 30 years.

R&B fans will also probably be excited to see Boyz II Men take the stage, and country music superstars Trace Adkins and Hank Williams Jr. will kick off and close out the state fair.

Below is the full Grandstand concert and event line-up:

THURSDAY, AUG. 12 – TRACE ADKINS WITH COMEDIAN DUSTY SLAY , 7:30 p.m., $25 grandstand/$35 track

, 7:30 p.m., $25 grandstand/$35 track FRIDAY, AUG. 13 – RUSSELL DICKERSON WITH CASSADEE POPE , 7:30 p.m., $15 regular grandstand/$20 premium grandstand and $25 regular track/$30 premium track

, 7:30 p.m., $15 regular grandstand/$20 premium grandstand and $25 regular track/$30 premium track SATURDAY, AUG. 14 – BOYZ II MEN WITH KAZUAL , 7:30 p.m., $20 regular grandstand/$25 premium grandstand and $35 regular track/$40 premium track

, 7:30 p.m., $20 regular grandstand/$25 premium grandstand and $35 regular track/$40 premium track SUNDAY, AUG. 15 – MISSOURI STATE FAIR SHOOT OUT TRUCK & TRACTOR PULL , All Day Ticket – 12 p.m. & 6 p.m., $20 adults/$10 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under

, All Day Ticket – 12 p.m. & 6 p.m., $20 adults/$10 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under MONDAY, AUG. 16 – LUCAS OIL PRO PULLING LEAGUE , All Day Ticket – 12 p.m. & 6 p.m., $25 adults/$12 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under

, All Day Ticket – 12 p.m. & 6 p.m., $25 adults/$12 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under TUESDAY, AUG. 17 – TYLER FARR & TENILLE TOWNES , 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$30 track

, 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$30 track WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18 – THE BEACH BOYS WITH SPECIAL GUEST JOHN STAMOS , 7:30 p.m., $30 grandstand/$40 track

, 7:30 p.m., $30 grandstand/$40 track THURSDAY, AUG. 19 – RHONDA VINCENT & THE RAGE WITH LEROY VAN DYKE , 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$25 track

, 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$25 track FRIDAY, AUG. 20 – COLTER WALL WITH CHARLEY CROCKETT & TIM MONTANA , 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$30 track

, 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$30 track SATURDAY, AUG. 21 – HANK WILLIAMS JR. WITH WALKER MONTGOMERY , 7:30 p.m., $30 regular grandstand/$35 premium grandstand and $45 regular track/$55 premium track

, 7:30 p.m., $30 regular grandstand/$35 premium grandstand and $45 regular track/$55 premium track SUNDAY, AUG. 22 – WINGED SPRINT CARS, POWRi NON WINGED SPRINT CARS & LATE MODELS, 6 p.m. Hot Laps/7 p.m. Heat Races, $20 adults/$18 military/senior (ages 65+)/$10 students (13-17)/$5 youth (6-12)/free kids 5 and under

You can order tickets for any Grandstand concert or event on Etix, at the Missouri State Fair Box Office, or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.

It’s important to note that concert/event tickets do not include fair admission. See the tickets section above for more details on getting into the fair.

More entertainment

The State Fair Arena will host plenty of rodeos and bull riding, motorsports and truck and tractor pulls this year. See the full State Fair Arena schedule here.

The MRCA Show-Me State Stampede and Rodeo is scheduled for Aug 12-14. Tickets on Thursday and Friday are $8 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids 5 and under are free. On Saturday, adults are $10, kids 6-12 are $6, and kids 5 and under are free.

You can order tickets for any of these events on Etix, at the Missouri State Fair Box Office, or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.

It’s important to note that concert/event tickets do not include fair admission. See the tickets section above for more details on getting into the fair.

There’s also plenty of free entertainment included with fair admission.

Celebrate the annual Missouri celebration with the Opening Day Fair on Aug. 12. The Sea Lion Splash, Finley River Boys and Scott’s World of Magic Show happen three times a day, great options for the whole family.

Want to check out fellow Missourians’ talent? Check out the numerous quilt displays, the My Missouri photography exhibit and the Homegrown Singer contest.

No matter what day you head to the fair, there’s something to do. Check out the full list of free entertainment options here. The Budweiser Stage will also host daily at 2, 6 and 9 p.m., showcasing artists and bands you won’t want to miss. See the full line-up here.

Want to see everything going on? The Missouri State Fair makes it easy with daily schedules published online for each day of the fair. They’re also printed at several entrances.

Carnival midway

The carnival midway opens at noon on weekdays and 11 a.m. on weekends and will close between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., at the carnival company’s discretion.

Tickets to carnival rides aren’t included in Missouri State Fair admission, but just like fair admission, if you buy early, you can save.

Through Aug. 11, you can get a one-day unlimited rides wristband for $24, saving up to $11. If you want to combine with your adult fair admission, you can get both for $34, saving up to $13. You can buy carnival wristbands in advance online or in-person at Break Time Convenience Stores and Orscheln Farm & Home Stores.

If you want to wait until you get to the fair to get carnival tickets or wristbands, here’s a cost breakdown:

Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristband

$30 weekday (Monday-Thursday)

$35 weekend (Friday – Sunday)

$17 (half price) final Sunday

Family Packs

4 tickets for $5

25 tickets for $25

55 tickets for $50

Check out other carnival deals on the Missouri State Fair’s website.

Livestock and competitions

From horses to rabbits, animals of all shapes and sizes will be on display for livestock judging and other competitions. If you want to catch the judging sessions, see the full schedules here.

If you’re still in town, the big Sale of Champions will be held Aug. 21. Grand champions and reserve grand champions from several main livestock shows will go up for auction. A portion of each sale goes to the Missouri State Fair Foundation Youth in Agriculture Fund.

If you can’t be there in person, you can watch online and bid virtually.

State Fair FAQ

How do I get there?

The Missouri State Fairgrounds is located at 2503 W. 16th St. in Sedalia, at the intersection of Highway 65 and 16th Street.

If you’re coming from the Kansas City area, you’ll likely want to take Interstate 70 and Highway 65 or 50 Highway to get to the fairgrounds. See a map and get directions here.

Can I bring my own food and drinks?

Attendees are welcome to bring their own coolers to the fair, as long as they don’t contain alcoholic beverages. Coolers are subject to search at the admission gate.

Are pets allowed?

The only pets permitted on the fairgrounds are:

Service animals for persons with disabilities On-duty police dogs Trained animals appearing in scheduled event Animals entered in scheduled exhibitions and/or competitions

Is the fairgrounds wheelchair accessible?

There are two accessible parking lots available through the Main Gate, Gate 11 and the Centennial Gate.

All public buildings on the fairgrounds are also accessible via paved streets or sidewalks and most major buildings and areas have ADA-compliant restrooms. For more information, visit the Missouri State Fair’s accessibility page.

Are there wheelchairs, electric scooters and strollers available to rent?

Wheelchairs, electric scooters, strollers and wagons will be available for rent at the fair. Here’s a breakdown of the costs:

Single strollers: $10, all day

Double strollers: $15, all day

Wagons: $12, all day

Electric scooters: $30, 4 hours; $45, 8 hours; $55, all day

Wheelchairs: $15, all day

Have more questions about the Missouri State Fair, visit their FAQ page.