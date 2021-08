SEDALIA, Mo. – The 2021 Missouri State Fair starts Thursday in Sedalia.

The opening ceremony for the 11-day event is at 11 a.m.

Governor Mike Parson will be the keynote speaker. Monday, August 16 is Farm Family Day. That starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Farm Bureau building.

On August 19 you can go to the 68th Governor’s Ham Breakfast. It starts at 8 a.m. in the Director’s Pavillion.

The fair wraps up on Sunday, August 22.

Click here for more information.