SEDALIA, Mo. — It’s August, which means the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia is almost here. This year the theme is “Buckets of Fun.”

The Missouri State Fair runs from Aug. 11-21. The fairgrounds will be open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., but the box office doesn’t open until 9 a.m.

Events, concerts, and exhibits will all also have various times. Most exhibit buildings, for example, don’t open until 9 a.m., and the midway doesn’t open until 11 a.m. or noon, depending on the day.

If you’re planning to travel to Sedalia for the state fair, make sure you’re prepared. Here’s what you need to know:

Tickets

If you buy tickets to the state fair and/or carnival early, you’ll save. Up until Aug. 10, adults can get daily fair admission at $10, saving $2.

You can purchase tickets in person at the Missouri State Fair Box Office, Break Time Convenience Stores, and Orscheln Farm & Home Stores.

After Aug. 10, regular single-day gate admission is $12 for adults, $8 for those 60 and older, $3 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger.

It’s also important to note that Grandstand concert/event tickets do not include fair admission. See the Grandstand section below for more information on concert tickets.

Deals

There are several special ticket deals going on during the Missouri State Fair. These deals can’t be combined with other promotions or coupons. Here are some of the best ones:

Thursday, Aug. 11, is Family Value Day where everyone 13 and older gets $4 fair admission, and kids 6-12 get in for $2.

Saturday, Aug. 13, is Law Enforcement/Firefighter Appreciation Day. There’s free gate admission for law enforcement, firefighters, and EMTs/paramedics with appropriate I.D. and a $1 gate admission for immediate family members.

Sunday, Aug. 14 is Military Appreciation Day. There’s free gate admission for active military, veterans, and delayed entry recruits with appropriate I.D. and a $1 gate admission for immediate family members.

Thursday, Aug. 18, is Governor’s Legislators’ & Judges’ Day with $5 gate admission after 5 p.m. for people 13 and older. Kids 12 and younger are all free.

Sunday, Aug 21, is Family Preparedness Half Price Day with gate admission at $6 for everyone 13 and older. Kids ages 6-12 are just $1.

Parking and camping

Single-day parking for the general public is free at the Missouri State Fair. If you want to upgrade to VIP parking, it’s $5 per day.

There are four entrances to the fairgrounds and three lots for general public parking.

Centennial Gate entrance – Highway 65

Main Gate entrance – 16th Street

Gate 11 entrance – Highway 65

Gate 6 entrance – Clarendon Road

There’s a 60-acre camping site on the west side of the fairgrounds. The unreserved spot rental is $35 per day (per vehicle/tent), and it’s all first-come, first-serve. Find more details on camping at the Missouri State Fair here.

Grandstand concerts, events

From country to R&B and old-school rock ‘n’ roll, there will be a little bit of everything at the Missouri State Fair grandstand.

Country music star Trace Adkins will return to Sedalia to kick off the fair once again. He’ll be joined by the band Lonestar.

Contemporary Christian band Casting Crowns will perform on Aug. 16, and the next night, classic rock fans can look forward to ZZ Top taking the stage.

Here’s the full grandstand lineup:

Thursday, Aug. 11 — Trace Adkins with Lonestar, 7:30 p.m., $35 grandstand/$45 track, fireworks after the concert

7:30 p.m., $35 grandstand/$45 track, fireworks after the concert Friday, Aug. 12 — Tesla with Fuel, 7:30 p.m., $30 grandstand/$40 track

Saturday, Aug. 13 — Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly, 7:30 p.m., $45 regular grandstand/$50 premium grandstand/$55 regular track/$60 premium track, fireworks after the concert

Sunday, Aug. 14 — Missouri State Fair Shoot Out Truck & Tractor Pull, noon & 6 p.m., $20 adults/$10 kids 6-12/free kids 5 and younger

Monday, Aug. 15 — Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League, 6 p.m., $30 adults/$12 kids 6-12/free kids 5 and younger

Tuesday, Aug. 16 — Casting Crowns with We Are Messengers, 7:30 p.m., $25 grandstand/$30 track

Wednesday, Aug. 17 — ZZ Top with Goodbye June, 7:30 p.m., $45 regular grandstand/$50 premium grandstand/$55 regular track/$60 premium track, fireworks after the concert

Thursday, Aug. 18 — Charley Crockett and Stoney LaRue, 7:30 p.m., $30 grandstand/$35 track

Friday, Aug. 19 — KC and the Sunshine Band with The Four Tops, 7:30 p.m., $30 grandstand/$40 track

Saturday, Aug. 20 — Justin Moore with Heath Sanders, 7:30 p.m., $30 regular grandstand/$34 premium grandstand/$40 regular track/$45 premium track, fireworks after the concert

Sunday, Aug. 21 — POWRi 410 Sprint Cars, B Modifieds, and Show Me Vintage Race Cars, 6 p.m., $20 adults/$18 military, seniors/$10 ages 13-17/$5 kids 6-12/free kids 5 and younger

You can order tickets for any Grandstand concert or event on Etix, at the Missouri State Fair Box Office, or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.

It’s important to note that concert/event tickets do not include fair admission. See the tickets section above for more details on getting into the fair.

More entertainment

The State Fair Arena will host plenty of rodeo action, racing, and a demolition derby during the fair. See the full arena schedule here.

The MRCA Show-Me State Stampede and Rodeo are scheduled for Aug. 11-13. Tickets on Thursday and Friday are $8 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids 5 and under are free. On Saturday, adults are $10, kids 6-12 are $6, and kids 5 and under are free.

You can order tickets for any of these events on Etix, at the Missouri State Fair Box Office, or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.

It’s important to note that arena event tickets do not include fair admission. See the tickets section above for more details on getting into the fair.

Still, there’s plenty of free entertainment included with fair admission.

The Boulevard Stage will host multiple free concerts each day. Bands like the Nace Brothers and Dirt Road Addiction will take the stage. Plus, fair-goers can see the Homegrown Singer Contest to check out fellow Missourians’ talent.

To see more local expertise on display, check out the Missouri Grown Market, the People from our Pages exhibit, Missouri Wine 101 classes, and much more.

If you’re bringing the family to the fair, Missouri’s world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will parade the fairgrounds and be on display for several days. Plus you can visit the 2022 butter sculpture, cheer on the racing pigs, watch the BMX pros trick team or enjoy Barnyard Story Time.

No matter your age and what day you head to the fair, there’s something to do. Check out the full list of entertainment options here.

Want to see everything going on? The Missouri State Fair makes it easy with daily schedules published online for each day of the fair. They’re also printed at several entrances.

Carnival

The carnival midway opens at noon on weekdays and 11 a.m. on weekends and will close between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., at the carnival company’s discretion.

Tickets to carnival rides aren’t included in Missouri State Fair admission, but just like fair admission, if you buy early, you can save.

Through Aug. 10, you can get a one-day unlimited rides wristband for $24, saving up to $11. You can only purchase these in advance online.

If you want to combine it with your adult fair admission, you can get both for $34, saving up to $13. You can buy the carnival wristband-admission combo in advance online or in-person at Break Time Convenience Stores and Orscheln Farm & Home Stores.

If you want to wait until you get to the fair to get carnival tickets or wristbands, here’s a cost breakdown:

Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristband

$30 weekday (Monday-Thursday)

$35 weekend (Friday – Sunday)

$17 (half price) final Sunday

Family Packs

4 tickets for $5

25 tickets for $25

55 tickets for $50

Check out other carnival deals on the Missouri State Fair’s website.

Livestock and competitions

From horses to rabbits, animals of all shapes and sizes will be on display for livestock judging and other competitions. If you want to catch the judging sessions, find all the livestock contest schedules here.

If you’re still in town, the big Sale of Champions will be held Saturday, Aug. 21. Grand champions and reserve grand champions from several main livestock shows will go up for auction. A portion of each sale goes to the Missouri State Fair Foundation Youth in Agriculture Fund.

State Fair FAQ

How do I get there?

The Missouri State Fairgrounds is located at 2503 W. 16th St. in Sedalia, at the intersection of Highway 65 and 16th Street.

If you’re coming from the Kansas City area, you’ll likely want to take Interstate 70 and Highway 65 or 50 Highway to get to the fairgrounds. See a map and get directions here.

Can I bring my own food and drinks?

Attendees are welcome to bring their own coolers to the fair, as long as they don’t contain alcoholic beverages. Coolers are subject to search at the admission gate.

Are pets allowed?

The only pets permitted on the fairgrounds are:

Service animals for persons with disabilities On-duty police dogs Trained animals appearing in the scheduled event Animals entered in scheduled exhibitions and/or competitions

Are the fairgrounds wheelchair accessible?

There are two accessible parking lots available through the Main Gate, Gate 11, and the Centennial Gate.

All public buildings on the fairgrounds are also accessible via paved streets or sidewalks and most major buildings and areas have ADA-compliant restrooms. For more information, visit the Missouri State Fair’s accessibility page.

Are there wheelchairs, electric scooters, and strollers available to rent?

Wheelchairs, electric scooters, strollers, and wagons will be available for rent at the fair. Here’s a breakdown of the costs:

Single strollers: $10, all-day

Double strollers: $15, all-day

Wagons: $12, all-day

Electric scooters: $30, 4 hours; $45, 8 hours; $55, all-day

Wheelchairs: $15, all-day

Have more questions about the Missouri State Fair, visit their FAQ page.