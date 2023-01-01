SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. – A Benton, Missouri, man has become the year’s first recorded traffic fatality on the state’s highways.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, on Highway 77 and Country Road 352 in Scott County.

Investigators claim a 2019 Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on Highway 77 when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver, identified as Roger Morrow, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 2 a.m. He was 55.

Morrow was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, state police said.