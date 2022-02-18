Missouri State Highway Patrol responds to over 450 crashes Thursday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The state of Missouri received a winter storm Thursday that heavily impacted the roads.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it responded to 1,602 calls for service, 649 stranded motorists, and 480 crashes. 40 people involved in the crashes were injured. MSHP said there were no fatalities.

The road conditions varied on Friday morning. Many highways and other main arteries in St. Louis County were in good shape, but the side streets and subdivisions were a much different story. FOX 2 crews encountered icy and slick conditions on subdivision streets in many different areas from west St. Louis County to Kirkwood.

Streets that did not get a lot of attention from road crews after Thursday’s storm had treacherous areas Friday morning, especially after the frigid overnight temperatures.