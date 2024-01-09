LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Whether you run into rain or snow in your area throughout the day, the Missouri State Highway Patrol wants you to be careful.

FOX 2 went from St. Louis County to 364 in St. Charles County and it was all rain.

However, in Moscow Mills in Lincoln County, snow can be seen on the ground.

Drivers in Warrenton had a tough time navigating the slushy snow on Monday night. The snow really picked up around the Monday night rush hour. We saw several drivers struggling to get around. Nonetheless, Interstate 70 appeared to be in pretty good shape.

Road conditions improved in areas closer to St. Louis where not as much snow fell. FOX 2 did speak with some drivers, and they hope everyone will use more caution because once a car starts to slide, it’s often too late to prevent a crash.

“Slow down, be safe; just take that little bit of extra time if you can just wait and you know, listen to the news,” local Neil Fick said.

“l’d rather not be going out in it; honestly, you know, I’m on my way to work,” driver Gina Keithley shared.

“Pretty slow, just keeping behind people pretty far so pretty, it’s not bad,” Devin Gilpin shared.

“Don’t slam on your brakes; just be cautious.” Pauline Kunkel expressed.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging everyone to be cautious in the weather conditions on Tuesday. Whether it’s heavy rain, a light dusting or several inches of snow, it can impact travel safety.

Here are some tips from the highway patrol Tuesday morning:

Increase your following distance when driving on wet, snowy, or icy roads, as stopping quickly can be hazardous or impossible. Elevated stretches of road like bridges, overpasses and ramps freeze faster, so be extra careful on those.

A road that appears wet might actually be icy, so reduce your speed. Use headlights to increase your visibility. If you use windshield wipers, your headlights must be on.

Last year, more than 7,500 crashes happened in snowy, icy, sleet and haily conditions. Resulting in almost 2,000 injuries and 51 deaths.