Missouri State Highway Patrol stepping up enforcement over holiday weekend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports every available trooper will be working this Memorial Day weekend. The agency expects their high visibility coupled with enforcement to help Missouri drivers reach their destinations safely.

“People are anxious to get out,” said MSHP Lt. Collin Stosberg.

Traffic on Missouri interstates has been lighter than usual due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns. Even with less traffic, the patrol reports a 6 percent increase in fatal crashes compared to last year and a 60 percent increase in drivers traveling more than 100 miles per hour.

“We want everyone to wear that seatbelt. If you’re on the water wear that life jacket. If your plans include alcohol, make sure you plan ahead and make good choices,” Stosberg said. “There’s nothing worse from our perspective than going to a bad crash where someone has been injured or killed and having to tell one of those family members that their loved one is not coming home.”

During the 2019 Memorial Day holiday weekend, the patrol reports 8 people died and 433 were injured in 1,009 traffic crashes. Troopers made 96 DWI arrests during that time period. They will be focusing their attention this year on seat belt use, use of child safety seats, impaired drivers, hazardous moving violations and speed violations.

“We want people to get to their destinations safely,” Stosberg said.