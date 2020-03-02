State health director believes Missouri is well-prepared for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Lawmakers in Jefferson City want to know how prepared the state is for the coronavirus. Health leaders appeared before a special committee created by Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr and said they do not expect a major outbreak but they believe it’s important to be prepared.

“Well, Missouri has not yet had any confirmed cases of the coronavirus,” State Rep. Jonathon Patterson (R-Lee’s Summit) said. “Missourians are paying close attention.”

Lawmakers from both parties heard from witnesses, who believe it’s important to make sure the state is prepared.

“This is not a partisan issue. This is definitely not a Democrat or Republican issue, this has the potential to affect everyone,” State Rep. Kip Kendrick (D-Columbia) said.

Dr. Randall Williams, the director of Missouri’s Health and Senior Services, testified as well. He’s met with federal and other state health directors and believes Missouri is well-prepared in the event of a coronavirus outbreak.

“On January 27, we stood up probably one of the first in the country,” Dr. Williams said. “Our incident management team and we have been meeting every day since then.”

Williams is reminding everyone that, much like the flu, one of the best ways to avoid the virus is to wash hands. He even held up a bar of soap to make his point.

“Do you use bar soap or liquid? Either is fine. Hot or cold water? Either is fine. Does it have to be antibacterial? No,” he said.

One lawmaker asked what symptoms would require someone to be tested for the virus because it can be confused with the flu.

“If you have a fever, runny nose, the usual feeling crummy, but you’re not short of breath, you’re not lightheaded, you’re able to eat and take an adequate fluid. In general, you should not go to a physician’s office,” said Dr. Stevan Whitt, MU Health Care. “They may or may not verify what is wrong with you. But most of the management is conservative; like, make sure you take food, water, and rest. And don’t go back to work or in the public spaces until you’re better.”

The Missouri State Public Health Laboratory has the ability to provide same-day results.

“The ability to diagnose this in six hours is incredibly helpful and we did that on Friday. We ran our first test on Friday and the diagnosis came back negative,” Dr. William said.

Some concerns were raised during the hearing about how medical staffs would handle a situation if many of their employees were to get sick from the virus. And whether quarantines in China could result in a shortage of certain medical supplies being delivered to the United States. One hospital executive said that’s led to trying to look for ways to conserve use of certain equipment.