Missouri state office fire causes at least $2.5M in damage

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s office says a fire at a state-leased building caused more than $2.5 million in damage.

Parson’s office on Friday said the state fire marshal’s office didn’t determine what caused the Monday night fire at the Jefferson City building. No one was injured.

The $2.5 million cost estimate doesn’t reflect the state’s total equipment loss. Roughly 100 state employees worked in the East Elm Street building.

The building housed the Department of Social Services and information technology workers. Work to save equipment that was damaged in the fire is ongoing.