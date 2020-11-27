Missouri state rep. from St. Louis volunteers to hand out Thanksgiving meals to the homeless

ST. LOUIS – On this Thanksgiving Day, people all across our community came together to support others. That includes Missouri State Representative Wiley Price IV, who helped others have something to be thankful for.

Before going and enjoying Thanksgiving with his family, State Rep. Price met with Reverend John Watson and Moji Sadeekee at Maple Temple Church of God in Christ to prepare food for those less fortunate in our community.

“This year we’re going to do 100 plates for the homeless,” Price said. “We’re going to take them to them at a couple different pop-up shelters that we know about and a couple different churches.”

This small team has worked together on five food giveaways this year alone. With the help of their partners at Trade Craft Farms, a little piece of home was brought to the homeless.

“We found some resources and we were able to put it together, so it was something I was going to do whether I had a bunch of volunteers or the two that I got,” Price said.

As we come to the end of a year that has been trying on us all, Price reminds us we can still find ways to help others.

“I think that we should all find our small way that we can even if it’s just with a small family or one or two homeless guys that you give a couple dollars to,” Price said.