ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri state lawmaker asks for a state audit of the Francis Howell School District.

Republican State Representative Phil Christofanelli of St. Peters shared that the cost to build a new Francis Howell North High School has nearly doubled since voters approved Proposition S in 2020.

He said he understands costs can change, but doubling or quadrupling costs should have set off alarms; or require officials to re-submit them to voters.