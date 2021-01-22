Missouri State Senator who wants to limit COVID shutdowns tests positive for the virus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo- The West St. Louis County lawmaker who has proposed legislation to limit the ability of local officials to enact shutdowns during public health emergencies has announced that he has tested positive for COVID 19.

I am self-isolating after I have tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I am experiencing mild symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution, I will be quarantining at home for the next 10 days. I look forward to fully resuming my duties for the people of St. Louis County soon. — Andrew Koenig (@Koenig4MO) January 22, 2021

As the Missouri Independent reported Friday, State Senator Andrew Koenig’s announcement comes just days after a hearing on his bill that would limit government officials’ ability to order businesses to shut down during a public health crisis like the current COVID-19 pandemic to a single two week period over two years. Further restrictions would need to be approved by a legislative body.

Senator Koenig announced the pre-filing of the bill in December, as some local restaurants were rebelling against County Executive Sam Page’s November ban on indoor dining.

Caleb Rowden, the Missouri Senate Majority Leader announced Friday that the Senate would be in session next week despite the news of Koenig’s positive test.

The Missouri Senate is planning to be in session next week as scheduled. We are following CDC guidance relating to “close contacts” and contact tracing recommendations. #MOLeg 1/3 — Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) January 22, 2021

The House was out of session this week due to coronavirus concerns.