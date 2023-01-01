SULLIVAN, Mo. – A Missouri state trooper was airlifted to Mercy Hospital St. Louis after being hit by a truck on New Year’s Eve.

Trooper Colby Townsend had parked along South Outer Road, just west of Sullivan, and was walking to assist a pedestrian when he was struck at 6:20 p.m.

According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 74-year-old driver of the truck was traveling westbound on the roadway and did not see Trooper Townsend.

Townsend’s injuries are described as “serious,” but state police did not elaborate further on the crash report.