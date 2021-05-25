Missouri State Univ. to expire several COVID-19 policies, including masking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In his Clif’s Notes Tuesday, Missouri State University President Clif Smart says the university will expire its masking policy on May 31.

Smart also said other COVID-19 policies will expire, like removing social distancing markers, room capacity calculations will be eliminated, and signs referencing COVID-19 precautions will begin to disappear. He says masks will still be required in on-campus clinics.

“I know many of you will welcome these changes while some in our community are not quite ready for these big steps. We understand. However, as a university that safely sustained and grew during the last year while others did not fare as well, returning to normal operations is important for our students and our continued success,” Smart said.

Smart ended his update by encouraging people to get vaccinated if they have not yet.

“For those who have made the decision to not get vaccinated, I would like to note that nearly 100% of recent patients on ventilators in the COVID wings of our local hospitals have been unvaccinated. I sincerely hope you do not become part of that statistic. So, one more time for good measure, please consider going to Magers, a pharmacy or a healthcare provider to get vaccinated today,” said Smart.

Smart said the decision came about after the CDC announced that those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances.

Springfield’s masking ordinance ends May 27.