Missouri student test scores drop during pandemic year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We are getting a clearer picture of how the coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on students across Missouri. Kindergarten through 12th-grade test scores dropped statewide.

About 45-percent of public schools students scored at least proficiently at English in the 2020-2021 school year. A drop from 49-percent the previous year.

When it came to math, there was a seven-percent drop with 35-percent of students performed at grade level. In science, there was a five percent drop at 35 percent.

This is according to data released yesterday by the Elementary and Secondary Education Department. State education officials have already decided these test results won’t be used against schools for accountabilty purposes because of unsual circumstances caused by the pandemic.