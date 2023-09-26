ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is suing the Wentzville School District’s Board of Education for not having an open discussion on transgender student bathroom usage policy. The attorney general’s office says that they learned of the policy from members of the school board and over 40 parents.

The parents say that the transgender student bathroom usage policy was discussed in a closed-door meeting. They believe the policy should have been saved for a public meeting. They claim a school board member stated, “quite frankly, it’s not the parents’ business.”

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office says that the school board’s closed discussion is in direct violation of Missouri’s Open Meetings Law. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the policy is expected to be reviewed during the school board’s October meeting.