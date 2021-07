JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Tuesday on Medicaid expansion.

The case could impact about 275,000 potential new Medicaid recipients.

Voters approved Medicaid expansion last august, but a judge ruled last month that the ballot measure was unconstitutional because it did not include a way to fund the program.

Three women with health conditions are suing for Medicaid expansion. One is from St. Louis and another is from Fenton.