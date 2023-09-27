ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit over Missouri’s police Bill of Rights.

St. Louis City is suing the state, claiming the bill is unconstitutional. It was passed in 2021. The bill requires giving police officers written notice if they’re being investigated for misconduct.

City officials claim that providing advance notice could jeopardize an investigation. The city also claims the bill violates the ‘single subject’ provision of the Missouri Constitution.